Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE PKG opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.48.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

