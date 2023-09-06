Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after buying an additional 2,188,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after buying an additional 707,957 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,471,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ WYNN opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.81 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
