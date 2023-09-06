Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,240 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after acquiring an additional 775,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after acquiring an additional 421,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 111,336 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,405 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

