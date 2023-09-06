Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 306 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

