Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 60 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,176 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $242.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.54.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.