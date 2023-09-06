Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Trimble were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $533,895 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

