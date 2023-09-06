Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,323,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 528,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,168,000 after purchasing an additional 267,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

SUI opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 202.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

