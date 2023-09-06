Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading Down 6.5%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 67,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 49,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Novonix Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Get Novonix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novonix by 6,798.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novonix in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novonix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.