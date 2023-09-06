NULS Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $444,559.83 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,615,458 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

