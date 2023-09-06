NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,228,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 402,045 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Barclays increased their price target on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $49.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

