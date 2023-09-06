NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.37 and traded as high as C$12.94. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 526,657 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$282.06 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.0806452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

