O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

APD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.20 and a 200 day moving average of $286.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

