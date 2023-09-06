O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,643 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,074,000 after purchasing an additional 294,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 552,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

