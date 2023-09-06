O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.55. 69,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

