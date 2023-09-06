O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $127.52. The company had a trading volume of 135,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

