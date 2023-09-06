O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,684 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 277,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,196,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,909,000 after buying an additional 1,138,696 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 330.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 111,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,810 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,150. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 875,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,805,787. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

