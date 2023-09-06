O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 254,097 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ford Motor by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,500,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

