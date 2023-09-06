O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 13,509 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.33. 147,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,899. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.