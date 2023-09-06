O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $50,809,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $694.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.96. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

