O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,657 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 9.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $225,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CMI traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $234.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average is $235.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.