Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $260.54 million and $10.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.04 or 0.06338341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

