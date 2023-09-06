ON (NYSE:ONON) vs. Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Financial Analysis

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ON and Puma.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 2 3 11 0 2.56 Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00

ON currently has a consensus target price of $32.95, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given ON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ON is more favorable than Puma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON 2.59% 3.98% 2.64% Puma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ON and Puma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.6% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Puma shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON and Puma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON $1.28 billion 14.74 $60.46 million $0.14 214.86 Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -21.91

ON has higher revenue and earnings than Puma. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON beats Puma on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON



On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Puma



PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

