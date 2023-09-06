Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 845,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,538 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.11. 98,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,709. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average of $184.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

