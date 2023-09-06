Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,866 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 19,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. 962,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,619. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

