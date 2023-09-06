Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,395 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.63. 145,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,214. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

