O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,181 shares of company stock worth $21,731,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $942.76. 95,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,858. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $944.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $906.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

