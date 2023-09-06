Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.90

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $4.45. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 232,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $15,343,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,080,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,674,287.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $783,632.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,836,126 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

