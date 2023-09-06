P3 Health Partners (PIII) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -136.76% -192.17% -18.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.51 billion -$94.28 million 16.75

Risk and Volatility

P3 Health Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 317 0 2.63

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.81%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 113.02%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.