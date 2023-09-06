Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.23

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

