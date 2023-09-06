Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 55.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 493,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

