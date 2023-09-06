Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 7,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,379. The company has a market cap of $618.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.