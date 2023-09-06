Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Invests $370,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,893,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,754,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $11,895,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 279,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

