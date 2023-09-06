Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 1,000 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Renasant were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 33,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

