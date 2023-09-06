Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Takes $61,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 128,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARLO. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.09% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 192,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $1,908,923.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,823,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

