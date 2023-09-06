Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKIUF traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 4,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Parkland has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

