Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773. Parkland has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

