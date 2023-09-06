Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $54.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.11.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
PSN stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Parsons has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.
