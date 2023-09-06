Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $14.83 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 545,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 221,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after buying an additional 924,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

