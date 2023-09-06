Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.26% of Paychex worth $1,347,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Paychex Trading Down 0.9 %

PAYX stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 126,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

