PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Shares of PCM opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

