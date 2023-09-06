PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Natixis bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $177,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.