Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

