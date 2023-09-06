Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Down to $18.73

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $18.35. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 12,698 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 4.6 %

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.