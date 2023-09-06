Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 515,292 Shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Free Report) by 179.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,292 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 4.15% of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $193,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APMI stock remained flat at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

