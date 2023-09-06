Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,061,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance

ISRLU stock remained flat at $10.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Israel Acquisitions Corp has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Israel Acquisitions Company Profile

Israel Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

