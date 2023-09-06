Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) by 122.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,617 shares during the period. FTAC Zeus Acquisition makes up about 0.8% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $156,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

ZING remained flat at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

