Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Free Report) by 276.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713,551 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

ExcelFin Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,463. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

