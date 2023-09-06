Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,642 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.93% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter worth about $3,479,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 255,900 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 921.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,240. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

