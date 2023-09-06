Periscope Capital Inc. Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 283.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,913 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.44% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVCA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 149,650 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,783. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.