Periscope Capital Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 184.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,437 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 19.85% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 3,182.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBBK remained flat at $10.52 on Wednesday. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

